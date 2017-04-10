French mission in Turkey mourns colleague killed in balloon accident in Cappadocia
The French diplomatic mission in Turkey is mourning the death of Deputy Consul Vincent Caumontat, who was killed in a hot air balloon accident in the touristic area of Cappadocia in Central Anatolia on April 9. "This tragic loss has shaken us," said Bertrand Buchwalter, the French consul general to Istanbul, after a ceremony at the consulate building on April 10. "He served here for three years. He was a colleague who was loved by everyone.
