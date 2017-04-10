French mission in Turkey mourns colle...

French mission in Turkey mourns colleague killed in balloon accident in Cappadocia

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Turkish Daily News

The French diplomatic mission in Turkey is mourning the death of Deputy Consul Vincent Caumontat, who was killed in a hot air balloon accident in the touristic area of Cappadocia in Central Anatolia on April 9. "This tragic loss has shaken us," said Bertrand Buchwalter, the French consul general to Istanbul, after a ceremony at the consulate building on April 10. "He served here for three years. He was a colleague who was loved by everyone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,204,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC