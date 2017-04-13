French analyst probed over Erdogan 'a...

French analyst probed over Erdogan 'assassination' comments

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into a French former diplomat and analyst over accusations that he allegedly called for the assassination of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Anadolu Agency said Monday the move came after Erdogan's lawyer filed a formal complaint against Philippe Moreau Defarges, who said the only options left for Turkey were either a civil war or Erdogan's assassination.

Chicago, IL

