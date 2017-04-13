French analyst probed over Erdogan 'assassination' comments
" Turkey's state-run news agency says prosecutors have launched an investigation into a French former diplomat and analyst over accusations that he allegedly called for the assassination of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The Anadolu Agency said Monday the move came after Erdogan's lawyer filed a formal complaint against Philippe Moreau Defarges, who said the only options left for Turkey were either a civil war or Erdogan's assassination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|4 hr
|turkey with cheese
|1
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC