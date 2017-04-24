Four Turkish soldiers killed in PKK attacks in Turkey's Kars, S rnak
Four Turkish soldiers were killed and three others were wounded on April 25 due to attacks by outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party militants in the eastern and southeastern provinces of Kars and AzA rnak, state-run Anadolu Agency has reported. Two soldiers were killed due to the explosion of a mine planted by PKK militants in Kars.
