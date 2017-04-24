Founder of Farsi-language TV network shot dead in Turkey: reports
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - The Iranian founder of a Farsi-language satellite television network was shot dead in Istanbul alongside a Kuwaiti business partner, Turkish media reported Sunday, just months after reportedly being convicted of spreading "propaganda" against the Islamic Republic. Gunmen opened fire on Saeed Karimian of GEM TV after cutting off his car with an SUV in Istanbul late Saturday night, Turkey's Hurriyet newspaper reported.
