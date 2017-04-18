Few major Western leaders to attend C...

Few major Western leaders to attend Chinese summit

12 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Leaders of 28 countries are set to attend a Chinese summit next month showcasing President Xi Jinping's signature foreign policy plan, but few will hail from major Western countries. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that Vladimir Putin of Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Spain's Mariano Rajoy are among those slated to appear next month in Beijing for a summit to discuss Xi's "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure investment program to stitch together the Eurasian continent.

Chicago, IL

