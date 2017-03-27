Feds: Giuliani seeks 'critical' role in Turkish man's case

U.S. prosecutors urged a judge Friday to scrutinize the ramifications of a meeting former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and an ex-U.S. attorney general had with Turkey's president, saying the men were seeking a "critical" role in resolving charges that a Turkish man helped Iran evade U.S. sanctions without any plans to meet with prosecutors. A defense attorney later filed a letter accusing prosecutors of trying to sabotage the effort to resolve the case against businessman Reza Zarrab outside of court.

