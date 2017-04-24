EU foreign ministers seek way out of ...

EU foreign ministers seek way out of stalemate with Turkey

European Union foreign ministers were seeking a way out of a stalemate on membership talks with Turkey on Friday, as ties between the two have sunk to their lowest level in years. EU ministers also will meet with their Turkish counterpart in Valletta, Malta, for the first high-level meeting since the divisive referendum in Turkey that gives more powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his stinging criticism of several EU nations, some of which he compared to Nazis.

