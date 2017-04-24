Erdogan sees 'new page' in Turkey-US ties under Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gives a speech at the Atlantic Council summit in Istanbul on April 28, 2017. ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced confidence on Friday that he and Donald Trump can open a "new page" in troubled Turkey-US ties when they meet next month, after discord over Syria and last year's failed coup.

