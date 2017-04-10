Erdogan says referendum turnout among Turks abroad jumps
Turks living overseas are turning out in greater numbers to vote in a referendum on changing the constitution to create an executive presidency, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, a development that pollsters say could benefit him. Voters in Turkey will go to the polls on April 16 to decide on the referendum that would give Erdogan sweeping new powers.
