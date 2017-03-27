Erdogan Accuses EU Of Lying To Turkey Over Accession To Bloc
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the European Union a "crusader alliance" on April 2 and said the bloc has been lying for years on accepting Turkey. Turks will vote on April 16 on constitutional changes that would eliminate the role of prime minister and allow the president to directly appoint public officials, including government ministers.
