Erdogan Accuses EU Of Lying To Turkey...

Erdogan Accuses EU Of Lying To Turkey Over Accession To Bloc

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the European Union a "crusader alliance" on April 2 and said the bloc has been lying for years on accepting Turkey. Turks will vote on April 16 on constitutional changes that would eliminate the role of prime minister and allow the president to directly appoint public officials, including government ministers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,832 • Total comments across all topics: 280,016,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC