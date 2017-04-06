Dutch Citizens Barred From Leaving Tu...

Dutch Citizens Barred From Leaving Turkey For Supporting Opposition Movement

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Up to 100 Dutch citizens have been barred from leaving Turkey for supporting the opposition movement against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports the affected individuals are of Turkish decent and hold dual citizenships.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Thu WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,134,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC