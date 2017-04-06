Dutch Citizens Barred From Leaving Turkey For Supporting Opposition Movement
Up to 100 Dutch citizens have been barred from leaving Turkey for supporting the opposition movement against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Dutch public broadcaster NOS reports the affected individuals are of Turkish decent and hold dual citizenships.
