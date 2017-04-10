Does Turkey's path build on the legac...

Does Turkey's path build on the legacy of founder Ataturk?

In this Monday, April 3, 2017 photo, banners showing modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, left, and Turkey's current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, decorate a building as people watch Erdogan's speech, during a rally for the upcoming referendum, in his hometown city of Rize, in the Black Sea region, Turkey. The personality cult that grew around Ataturk has very gradually been fading as current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in power since 2003 as alternately prime minister and president, has harked back to the glory days of the height of the Ottoman Empire to whip up patriotic sentiment.

