Del Grande meeting with lawyer, consul

Del Grande meeting with lawyer, consul

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, April 20 - Italian journalist and activist Gabriele Del Grande, arrested in Turkey 10 days ago, will be allowed to see his lawyer and the Italian consul on Friday morning, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. "The Turkish authorities have told us on the phone that at nine o'clock tomorrow morning there will be the possibility of a meeting with the Italian consul and Del Grande's lawyer", Alfano told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar '17 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,955 • Total comments across all topics: 280,459,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC