Del Grande meeting with lawyer, consul

Rome, April 20 - Italian journalist and activist Gabriele Del Grande, arrested in Turkey 10 days ago, will be allowed to see his lawyer and the Italian consul on Friday morning, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. "The Turkish authorities have told us on the phone that at nine o'clock tomorrow morning there will be the possibility of a meeting with the Italian consul and Del Grande's lawyer", Alfano told reporters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.