Del Grande meeting with lawyer, consul
Rome, April 20 - Italian journalist and activist Gabriele Del Grande, arrested in Turkey 10 days ago, will be allowed to see his lawyer and the Italian consul on Friday morning, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday. "The Turkish authorities have told us on the phone that at nine o'clock tomorrow morning there will be the possibility of a meeting with the Italian consul and Del Grande's lawyer", Alfano told reporters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar '17
|Stan 1946
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC