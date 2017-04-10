Deadly Sarin gas was used in horrific...

Deadly Sarin gas was used in horrific Syria chemical attack which killed 87, says Turkey

13 hrs ago

The Turkish health minister claims the deadly gas was found in the victims of the attack in Syria's northwestern Idlib province. Recep Akdag said that isopropyl methylphosphonic acid "has been identified in the blood and urine tests conducted on samples taken from the victims exposed to chemical warfare in Idlib".

Chicago, IL

