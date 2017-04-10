Cyprus reunification talks restart, t...

Cyprus reunification talks restart, tough challenges ahead

Against the backdrop of Turkey's referendum on expanding presidential powers, talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus restarted Tuesday with rival leaders hoping to claw back diminished trust and lost momentum after a two-month halt. But the United Nations-mediated negotiations still face difficult challenges, with the island's Greek Cypriot president accusing the breakaway Turkish Cypriot leader of backpedaling on key issues at Turkey's prompting following months of solid progress.

Chicago, IL

