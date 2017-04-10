Critics of Turkey's president across Europe tell of threats
In this photo taken Tuesday, April 4, 2017 Ercan Karakoyun, chairman of the 'Dialogue and Eduction Trust', attends an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany. The 37-year-old, who is the public face of the movement of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen in Germany, says he has received several death threats since the aborted military coup in Turkey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC