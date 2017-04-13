Council of Europe body to vote on Turkey status April 25
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is scheduled to meet on April 25 to discuss whether to degrade Turkey's status and reopen a monitoring process against the country, in what has been decried as a politically motivated move by Ankara. The co-rapporteurs of the monitoring committee have recommended that the assembly "re-open the monitoring procedure in respect to Turkey until its concerns are addressed in a satisfactory manner."
