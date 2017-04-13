Council of Europe body to vote on Tur...

Council of Europe body to vote on Turkey status April 25

Read more: Turkish Daily News

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe is scheduled to meet on April 25 to discuss whether to degrade Turkey's status and reopen a monitoring process against the country, in what has been decried as a politically motivated move by Ankara. The co-rapporteurs of the monitoring committee have recommended that the assembly "re-open the monitoring procedure in respect to Turkey until its concerns are addressed in a satisfactory manner."

