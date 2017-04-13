Collapse of political center weakens ...

Collapse of political center weakens standards of Western world

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

Between 1935 and 1975, Will and Ariel Durant published a series of volumes that together were known as "The Story of Civilization." They basically told human history as an accumulation of great ideas and innovations, from the Egyptians, through Athens, Magna Carta, the Age of Faith, the Renaissance and the Declaration of the Rights of Man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar '17 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,113 • Total comments across all topics: 280,510,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC