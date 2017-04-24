Bride of ISIS: From 'happily ever after' to hell
Fast forward four years -- and three husbands - and she and her two small children are caught in limbo in northern Syria. Islam Mitat is from Morocco; Ahmed Khalil was originally from Kabul in Afghanistan, but had moved to the UK and become a British citizen by the time they met on Muslima.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|13 hr
|Former Armo
|4
|Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14)
|Apr 17
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|33
|Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13)
|Apr 16
|Chuck
|12
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC