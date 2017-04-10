Athletics meet in Turkey's Bodrum pilloried for use of plumbing pipes, beds in lieu of equipment

A recent children's athletics meet in the southwestern touristic district of Bodrum has been lambasted due to the severe lack of proper equipment and officials, prompting Turkey's Youth and Sports Ministry to launch an investigation. "For anyone asking why athletics isn't developing [in Turkey], it's enough to look at this scandal in Bodrum, the golden child of tourism," said Selma Akgun, a former national athletics referee who finished second in the 5000-meter competition at the 19th European Masters Athletics Championships in Izmir in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.