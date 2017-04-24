Anti-Daesh coalition patrolling Turke...

Anti-Daesh coalition patrolling Turkey-Syria border

11 hrs ago

Anti-Daesh coalition forces are patrolling the Turkey-Syria border in the wake of Turkey's counter-terrorism operation in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Central Command told Anadolu Agency on Saturday. "Coalition forces are conducting joint patrols along the northeastern Syria-Turkey border to assess reports from both the SDF and Turkey regarding skirmishes and cross-border fires between their respective security forces," the statement said, referring to U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces.

