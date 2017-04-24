ANKARA: Editor's murder was FETO's 'first attack in Turkey'

Anadolu Agency , Turkey April 25, 2017 Tuesday Editor's murder was FETO's 'first attack in Turkey' By Murat Kaya and Muhammed Enes Can ISTANBUL The killing of Armenian-Turkish journalist Hrant Dink in 2007 was the Fetullah Terrorist Organization's first attempt to overthrow the Turkish state, according to details that emerged Tuesday. Dink, editor-in-chief of the dual language Agos newspaper, was killed outside his Istanbul office on Jan. 19, 2007, in a case that has since stirred outrage and intrigue.

