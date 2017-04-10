Amid U.S. Calls For Release, American Pastor Remains Behind Bars In Turkey
Beth Herman says she's praying a lot these days for her brother, who was detained by Turkish authorities last October and has been in prison since December. Andrew Brunson is an evangelical Presbyterian pastor from North Carolina who has lived in Turkey for more than two decades, Herman says, serving as the pastor of the Izmir Resurrection Church.
