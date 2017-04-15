Ahead of referendum, Europeans boycott Turkey and tourism suffers
Merchants, artists and hotel managers worry about how a crackdown on political and personal freedoms, and increased tensions with Western nations, will impact Turkey's financial forecast. Ahead of referendum, Europeans boycott Turkey and tourism suffers Merchants, artists and hotel managers worry about how a crackdown on political and personal freedoms, and increased tensions with Western nations, will impact Turkey's financial forecast.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Apr 6
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC