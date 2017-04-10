A Journalist in Exile Awaits Turkey's Momentous Referendum
One morning last May, Can Dundar, a Turkish journalist, was standing outside an Istanbul courthouse, waiting for a judge to reach a verdict on his guilt or innocence, when a man rushed toward him with a gun . A year earlier, Dundar's newspaper, , a daily favored by Turkey's secular left, had published video footage of truckloads of weapons being smuggled to Syrian rebels by Turkish state intelligence agents.
