4 killed due to 'terrorist attack' in...

4 killed due to 'terrorist attack' in Sweden

At least four victims were killed on April 7 when a stolen truck drove into a large department store in this capital city. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven confirmed the death toll during a late night news conference in which he said at least 15 other victims were injured in the attack.

Chicago, IL

