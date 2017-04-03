36 PKK millitants killed, 21 hideouts destroyed in ops in Turkey's southeast
A total of 6 outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party millitants have been killed, 21 hideouts and shelters used by them have been destroyed in anti-terror operations in southeast Turkey, the military said on April 8. According to the military statement, Turkish forces in Diyarbak r's Kulp, Lice and Hani districts, S rnak's Beytussebap district, Batman's Gercus district, Tunceli's Merkez district, Hakkari's Yuksekova District and Kars's Sar kam s district conducted operations, killing a total of 36 millitants. The military seized 26 infantry rifles, a machine gun, 47 hand grenades, three rocket launchers, and destroyed 10 mines and 11 improvised explosive devices .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Thu
|WelbyMD
|10
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr 5
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo...
|Apr 4
|anonymous
|3
|Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15)
|Apr 3
|Masquerade
|3
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC