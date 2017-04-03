36 PKK millitants killed, 21 hideouts destroyed in ops in Turkey's southeast

A total of 6 outlawed Kurdistan Worker's Party millitants have been killed, 21 hideouts and shelters used by them have been destroyed in anti-terror operations in southeast Turkey, the military said on April 8. According to the military statement, Turkish forces in Diyarbak r's Kulp, Lice and Hani districts, S rnak's Beytussebap district, Batman's Gercus district, Tunceli's Merkez district, Hakkari's Yuksekova District and Kars's Sar kam s district conducted operations, killing a total of 36 millitants. The military seized 26 infantry rifles, a machine gun, 47 hand grenades, three rocket launchers, and destroyed 10 mines and 11 improvised explosive devices .

