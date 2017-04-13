13 PKK terrorists killed in southeast...

13 PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey operations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Today.Az

Thirteen PKK terrorists were killed during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in southeastern provinces since the last two days, Anadolu reported. In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said anti-PKK operations had been carried out in the provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Bingol, Diyarbakir and Tunceli between Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar '17 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,505 • Total comments across all topics: 280,496,451

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC