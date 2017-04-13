13 PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey operations
Thirteen PKK terrorists were killed during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in southeastern provinces since the last two days, Anadolu reported. In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said anti-PKK operations had been carried out in the provinces of Sirnak, Hakkari, Bingol, Diyarbakir and Tunceli between Friday and Saturday.
