12 killed in helicopter crash in Turkey's Tunceli
The Sikorsky S-70 Blackhawk type helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members who were on duty on referendum day on April 16, the Tunceli Governor's Office said in a statement. Judges Onur Alan, Ekrem Dereli, Sadettin Demir, Candas Kaplan, Mesut Ozdemir and Ahmet Cihan Kilci, police officers Hasan Y ld r m and Azam Gundede, pilot Abdullah Ortanca, technician Murat Koduk, and contractual pilot Dilaver Karsavuranoglu were reportedly on the helicopter.
