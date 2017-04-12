12 killed in helicopter crash in Turk...

12 killed in helicopter crash in Turkey's Tunceli

The Sikorsky S-70 Blackhawk type helicopter was carrying a judge, seven police officers, one sergeant and three crew members who were on duty on referendum day on April 16, the Tunceli Governor's Office said in a statement. Judges Onur Alan, Ekrem Dereli, Sadettin Demir, Candas Kaplan, Mesut Ozdemir and Ahmet Cihan Kilci, police officers Hasan Y ld r m and Azam Gundede, pilot Abdullah Ortanca, technician Murat Koduk, and contractual pilot Dilaver Karsavuranoglu were reportedly on the helicopter.

