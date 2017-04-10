10 Things to Know for Today

10 Things to Know for Today

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence waves at his Indonesian counterpart Jusuf Kalla as he leaves after their meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence tha... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) Apr 17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 33
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) Apr 16 Chuck 12
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Apr 6 WelbyMD 10
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Messy web of ties, some to Trump, in Turkish mo... Apr 4 anonymous 3
News Let's Talk Turkey (Jan '15) Apr 3 Masquerade 3
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC