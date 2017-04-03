1 dead after airstrike hits Syrian town hit by chemical weapons
Warplanes struck a northern Syrian town Saturday where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week, killing one person and wounding another as Turkey described the U.S. missile attack on an air base as a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike on the eastern side of Khan Sheikhoun killed a woman, marking the first death in the town since Tuesday's chemical attack that killed 87. The Local Coordination Committees, another monitoring group, said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplane.
