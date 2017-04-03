1 dead after airstrike hits Syrian to...

1 dead after airstrike hits Syrian town hit by chemical weapons

Read more: GlobalNews

Warplanes struck a northern Syrian town Saturday where a chemical attack killed scores of people earlier this week, killing one person and wounding another as Turkey described the U.S. missile attack on an air base as a "cosmetic intervention" unless it removes President Bashar Assad from power. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the airstrike on the eastern side of Khan Sheikhoun killed a woman, marking the first death in the town since Tuesday's chemical attack that killed 87. The Local Coordination Committees, another monitoring group, said the airstrike was carried out by Russian warplane.

Chicago, IL

