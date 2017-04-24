1,000 people arrested in Turkey. Erdo...

1,000 people arrested in Turkey. Erdogan: 'Turkey isn't closing its doors on anybody'

Turkish authorities arrested another thousand people on Wednesday over suspected links with the exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, the archenemy of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. It's the latest in a massive purge targeting civil servants since a failed coup nine months ago, which Turkey blames on Gulen's supporters.

