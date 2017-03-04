Walls, drones and mines - Turkey tightens border as Syria incursion deepens
Turkey is steadily sealing its frontier with Syria, long infiltrated in both directions by fighters and smugglers, with fences, minefields, ditches and a wall that will snake even through the most mountainous regions. "The Border is Honour", read signs across the walls of Turkish military outposts at Gulbaba and Hoyuk, visited by Reuters on a rare trip organised by the country's armed forces.
