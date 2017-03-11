US-Turkey deal on ISIS assault? Why t...

US-Turkey deal on ISIS assault? Why that's a tough sell for Tillerson.

Read more: Christian Science Monitor

On the secretary of State's agenda in Ankara Thursday is the Raqqa, Syria, offensive. But his real challenge is Turkey's disappointment that Trump's election hasn't brought a new alignment of US and Turkish interests.

Chicago, IL

