US bans gadgets from carry-on luggage on flights from eight countries
Washington is ordering passengers on non-stop flights to the US from a handful of mostly Middle Eastern and North African countries to pack electronic devices other than mobile phones in their checked baggage. Senior Trump administration officials said only mobiles will be allowed in the passenger cabin on airlines flying directly to the US from 10 airports in eight countries.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|18 hr
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
