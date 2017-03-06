UN legal body reports Turkey to Security Council
" A United Nations legal institution is reporting Turkey to the Security Council because of Ankara's failure to release an international judge who is among thousands of people detained in the aftermath of last year's failed coup. In January, the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunals, gave Turkey until Feb. 14 to free Turkish citizen Aydin Sefa Akay and halt legal proceedings against him, saying he is protected by diplomatic immunity.
