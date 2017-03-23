UK ambassador to Turkey criticizes AKP deputy, Star editor over London terror attack remarks

U.K. Ambassador to Ankara Richard Moore has criticized ruling Justice and Development Party Istanbul deputy Burhan Kuzu and daily Star editor-in-chief of Nuh Albayrak over their remarks on the March 22 U.K. parliament attack which killed four people and wounded 40. "Terror attack in the U.K. Is the U.K. your safest region? Well, I can shoot you in your safest place, terror tells Europe with this attack," Kuzu said in a tweet. "No condemnation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.