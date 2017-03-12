U.S. troops deploy near Syria's Manbij as Assad calls them 'invaders'
U.S. troops deploy around Manbij in Syria in an attempt to keep tensions between Turkish and Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State at a minimum. Rough cut United States military vehicles and troops patrolled near Manbij in Syria on Saturday in an attempt to prevent tensions escalating between different forces taking on Islamic State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|5 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|14 hr
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Sat
|Gone
|1
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|Mar 10
|c4yourself
|1
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC