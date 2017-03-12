U.S. troops deploy near Syria's Manbi...

U.S. troops deploy near Syria's Manbij as Assad calls them 'invaders'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

U.S. troops deploy around Manbij in Syria in an attempt to keep tensions between Turkish and Kurdish forces fighting Islamic State at a minimum. Rough cut United States military vehicles and troops patrolled near Manbij in Syria on Saturday in an attempt to prevent tensions escalating between different forces taking on Islamic State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March 5 hr Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... 14 hr Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Sat Gone 1
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Mar 10 c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,132 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC