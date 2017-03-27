Turkish woman pardons daughter-in-law...

Turkish woman pardons daughter-in-law over son's murder

Read more: Turkish Daily News

A woman in the northwestern province of Bursa has said she forgave her daughter-in-law after she killed her son and did not file a complaint against her, daily Haberturk has reported. Hacer Ilikmen said she pardoned her son Suat Ilikmen's wife because she had similar experiences with her own husband, Suat's father, who she had divorced years ago on grounds of irreconcilable differences.

