Turkish soldier killed by sniper fire from Kurdish-controlled Syria - military

17 hrs ago

ANKARA: A Turkish soldier was killed by a sniper shot from across the border in a Kurdish-controlled part of northwestern Syria, the Turkish military said on Wednesday. The soldier was killed in the Turkish border province of Hatay.

Chicago, IL

