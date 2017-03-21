Turkish ruling party moves to end European campaigning

Turkish lawmakers are wrapping up political campaign events in Europe ahead of a referendum on expanding the powers of the country's president, in a move that could reduce tensions after a bitter spat with some European nations. Dutch and German restrictions on Turkish officials who have tried to campaign for diaspora votes on the constitutional referendum angered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who compared the two European countries to the Nazi regime.

