Turkish man convicted of killing Scottish infant released early, murdered at his own wedding

Daimi Akyuz was murdered just six days after his early release from prison. The 46-year-old Turkish man was at his own wedding in Izmir, Turkey when he was shot and killed, BBC reports.

