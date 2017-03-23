Turkish Foreign Ministry summons Swiss ambassador over PKK rally in Bern

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on March 26 summoned Switzerland's ambassador to Ankara to express its reaction over an outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party rally targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Swiss capital Bern. The move comes one day after the Swiss deputy ambassador was summoned to the ministry in the absence of ambassador Walter Haffner, who was not in the city at the time.

