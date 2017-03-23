Turkish forces kill 6 PKK terrorists ...

Turkish forces kill 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Six PKK terrorists were killed during a Turkish military operation in northern Iraq, Turkish Armed Forces said in a statement on Saturday, Anadolu reported. According to the statement, two other terrorists were captured Friday in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari and Batman provinces during the ongoing operations and road checks in the region.

