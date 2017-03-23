Turkey's new story should be built on...

Turkey's new story should be built on 'common values': Dogan Holding chair

Turkish Daily News

Turkish society should reevaluate its "common values" if it wants economic progress and higher social welfare, Dogan Holding Chair Begumhan Dogan Faralyal said on March 24. Speaking on the first day of the Uludag Economy Summit in the northwestern province of Bursa, Faralyal said Turkey should build its future story on "strong values like trust, justice and morality," state-run Anadolu Agency reported. She pointed to a 2005 survey that found that more than 70 percent of Turkish people polled at the time did not want to do business or be neighbors with someone who voted for a party they did not support.

Chicago, IL

