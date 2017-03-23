Turkey's new story should be built on 'common values': Dogan Holding chair
Turkish society should reevaluate its "common values" if it wants economic progress and higher social welfare, Dogan Holding Chair Begumhan Dogan Faralyal said on March 24. Speaking on the first day of the Uludag Economy Summit in the northwestern province of Bursa, Faralyal said Turkey should build its future story on "strong values like trust, justice and morality," state-run Anadolu Agency reported. She pointed to a 2005 survey that found that more than 70 percent of Turkish people polled at the time did not want to do business or be neighbors with someone who voted for a party they did not support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC