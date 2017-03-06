Turkey's Labour Minister Calls on Bulgarian Turk Expats to Vote DOST
Opponents of DOST leader Lyutvi Mestan accuse him of being close to the ruling party in Turkey. File photo, BGNES Turkish Labour and Social Policy Minister Mehmet MA1 4ezzinoglu has called on Turkey-based expatriates from Bulgaria to vote for DOST , the party of ex-DPS leader Lyutvi Mestan , Bulgarian and Turkish media report.
