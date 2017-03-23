Turkey's Erdogan targets German intel...

Turkey's Erdogan targets German intelligence chief

Turkey's president has hit out at the head of Germany's intelligence service for suggesting that Berlin is not convinced U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen played a role in last year's failed coup. Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday accused the BND foreign intelligence chief Bruno Kahl of making the remarks on behalf of Germany's leaders, who he said backed Gulen's movement.

