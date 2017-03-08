Turkey's determination against Kurds alienates US, Russia
Turkey's military... . FILE - In this February 22, 2015, file photo, a Syrian Kurdish militia member of the YPG patrols near a Turkish army tank as Turks work to build a new Ottoman tomb in the background in Esme village in Aleppo ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Fri
|Notfitting
|1
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|Fri
|c4yourself
|1
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC