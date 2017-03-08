Turkey's determination against Kurds ...

Turkey's determination against Kurds alienates US, Russia

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Turkey's military... . FILE - In this February 22, 2015, file photo, a Syrian Kurdish militia member of the YPG patrols near a Turkish army tank as Turks work to build a new Ottoman tomb in the background in Esme village in Aleppo ... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Fri Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Fri c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,475,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC