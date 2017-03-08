Turkey won't open border as long as Armenia occupies Azerbaijani lands
Turkey wants good relations with all its neighbors, but won't open its border with Armenia until it withdraws from the Azerbaijani lands, Turkish media quoted Ahmet Arslan, minister of transport, maritime and communication, as saying March 11. "Unfortunately, Turkey closed its borders because of Armenia, although we do not want it. We want to trade and develop our relations with all neighbors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
