'Turkey will hit PKK/PYD in Manbij unless it retreats'
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Turkey will attack the terrorist PKK/PYD in Manbij, northern Syria "unless the group withdraws," Turkey's foreign minister said Thursday, Anadolu reported. Speaking to journalists outside the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey and the United States "must not face off against each other because of Turkey's fight against other terrorist groups," meaning groups besides Daesh, the main focus of Turkey's Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Iraq.
